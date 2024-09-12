Molti hanno imparato ad amare gli altri grazie ad Alex: un addio tra abbracci e pianti

Tears at the church, balloons on the churchyard, and an appeal for forgiveness from the altar: “This is the only way to continue living after such a tragedy.” In the early afternoon of yesterday, the family, friends, and relatives said goodbye to 27-year-old Peruvian native Alexander Huarcada Reyes, who was hit and killed on Via Cilea last August 19, and died in the hospital two days later, after donating his organs. Many citizens, both Peruvian and others, came to say farewell to Alex in the church of Maria Regina al Satellite and offered support to his family: his father Juan, his mother Roxana, and younger brother Jeremy. The funeral took place, finally, after three weeks of waiting. Only in the past few days, once the autopsy was completed, was the body of the 27-year-old returned to his family, having died under still largely mysterious circumstances. On Alex’s casket was the flag of Peru, an Inter scarf, a shirt from Alianza Lima, the team from his home country, always in his heart. Before the service, a heartbroken cousin spoke: “I want to say goodbye to Alex, we all do. For me, he was more than a brother. He had a heart of gold. Let’s remember him this way.” The priest, Don Giacomo Roncari, made no direct mention of the tragic accident during his sermon, an investigation into which is ongoing. Instead, he alluded to the injustice and absurdity of Alex’s death, and the need to forge ahead. “Alex taught many about love. He deeply loved his family, he protected them. In the name of this love, let us find the strength to overcome hatred, violence, resentment and the desire for revenge.

Oggi, la via del perdono è l’unica percorribile. Maria ci ha insegnato che, perdonando, si può riuscire a vivere di nuovo. Un messaggio di speranza per Alex: “Possa tu già partecipare alla celebrazione celeste. Forse stai ballando, cosa che amavi fare durante la tua vita”. La cerimonia si conclude con un caloroso addio. Il padre del giovane di 27 anni ha pronunciato a voce alta il suo nome per tre volte, seguito dalla risposta emotiva dell’assemblea. Poi, l’invio dei palloncini. Nelle settimane a venire, analisi tecniche della Peugeot coivolta saranno effettuate da esperti e periti. Da quella indagine si spera di ottenere risposte sulla causa precisa della morte di Alexander Reyes, che potrebbe essere stato investito a seguito di un alterco con il conducente, un ivoriano di 23 anni che si è poi presentato ai carabinieri. Per ora, non ci sono misure prese nei suoi confronti.